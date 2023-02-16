‘I’m passionate about what I do.’ Norton named Man of the Year for public service

“It was a total surprise, but once I heard that, I knew it was me,” Norton remembered.



The Norton name is synonymous with real estate in the area. As the son of the late Frank Norton Sr., Norton, now 66 and CEO of the Norton Agency, knew from a very young age what he would be doing one day.

“I’ve been in the real estate business for 66 years since I grew up with real estate at the dinner table,” Norton joked about the family business.

Norton has been a professional for the past 46 years, finding time away from his busy real estate career in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties to continue his support of the highest level of the Boy Scouts of America, the Eagle Scouts. Norton earned his own Eagle Scout badge at 13 and continues his duty to the organization as an Eagle Scout advisor to Boy Scout Troop 16.

“I’m passionate about what I do and enjoy working in the community,” Norton said.

Norton and his wife, Nancy, have five adult children and five grandsons, all under the age of 5, who keep them busy. The couple were also recognized by the Junior Achievement of Georgia as 2023 Laureates and Norton is an honorary trustee at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center.

“(Norton) is without a doubt one of the most creative people I’ve ever known, and it has enabled him to think outside the box whether pursuing significant business interests or pursuing a plan for a better community through public art,” Simpson said at Monday’s banquet.

Norton admitted that he has two speeds, “all-out” and “asleep,” though he doesn’t hit the latter very often.

“I don’t sleep well because my mind is always working,” he said. “I love the problem-solving that I do each and every day.”

Call Norton on the phone and it’s likely that he’ll answer without the hesitation that comes with a typical greeting. He knows time is important to both his and others’ business and personal lives.

“I love life and the energy it gives me each and every day,” he said.

When asked what gets him up in the morning and ready for the day, he answered, “I love what I do. Whether it’s cloudy or sunny, I enjoy being a part of my community.”

Of his selection as Man of the Year, Norton said, “I’m very humbled to be selected.”