This husband and wife have the same name. They also share the same passion for public service

The couple recognize that sharing a name and passion for active volunteerism is likely confusing for residents who may only know one of them and question how one person can shoulder so much responsibility.



The couple said they decided early on that Cheek-Castleberry would hyphenate her name to try to mitigate as much confusion as possible. Those who know them both tend to refer to Cheek-Castleberry as Andre and to Castleberry simply as Dre.

Having the same name was never an issue for the couple, Cheek-Castleberry said, though it did pose a challenge to sorting their mail.

“We have fun with it,” Cheek-Castleberry said. “Every time we go out to eat or are checking out somewhere people are like, ‘Are you serious?’ and we’ll have to take out our IDs and show them.”

“Just introducing ourselves – ‘I’m Andre and this is my wife, Andre’ — they’ll say, ‘Wait a minute, what’d you say her name was?’” Castleberry echoed.

A blended family, the Castleberrys have two sons. Their oldest, Marcquel Woodard, runs a social media and marketing business and is directing a documentary on desegregation in Gainesville, while their youngest, Jeremiah Castleberry, recently reported to his duty station in Guam, where he’ll be for the next three years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Together, the couple have a 130-pound Rottweiler named Rocky.

Castleberry’s family history covers all branches of the armed forces, he said, with Jeremiah being the bloodline’s first Marine.

As a veteran, Castleberry’s chief mission today is connecting fellow servicemen and servicewomen with one another and resources they may not know are readily available to them, whether it be on the local level or a larger scale with organizations like the PTSD Foundation of America.

“A lot of veterans don’t understand the benefits that are available to them, that they’ve earned,” he said. “When they deal with the VA, they just give up. There’s a method to the madness; you have to know how to deal with and navigate that bureaucracy. PTSD is a real thing, although people don’t understand it. When you're in the midst of all that, it’s like being in battle. You’re so covered up, all you’re thinking about is trying to get one foot in front of the other and just trying to make it through not even the next day, but the next hour.”

The American Legion Post 7, he said, is aimed to lend these veterans a listening ear and provide a gathering place for them to build camaraderie and a support system to “pull that weight off their shoulders, lift that veil and get them what they need.”

“A lot of veterans coming back now were (involved in) Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation Iraqi Freedom; they saw a lot,” he said. “Getting them in a group, that’s the biggest thing, because then they’ll open up — one person starts talking, then it’s a domino effect and the others start talking. You can’t explain military service to someone; you have to really experience it. Most veterans have seen things, had to do things, endure things that you can’t explain.”