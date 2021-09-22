How veterans can learn more about benefits, start VA claims

Military veterans can learn more about benefits and services in an event set for Saturday, Sept. 25.
Veterans will be able to start and follow up on Veterans Affairs claims, get COVID-19 vaccinations and get other services. Veterans must have discharge papers to start a claim.
The event, American Legion VA Benefits Jamboree, is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Paul E. Bolding American Legion Post 7 at 2343 Riverside Drive, Gainesville .
For more information, contact Johnny Varner at johnnywvarnerjr@gmail.com or 470-577-3617.