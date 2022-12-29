How thousands of soybeans ended up in Flat Creek and other favorite stories from 2022

Ben Anderson

You might think my favorite story of 2022 is some hard-hitting piece that required a lot of time and effort. You’d be wrong. My favorite story is about chicken guts. To find out why, click here. (Just don’t read it while you’re eating.)

For my second pick, I almost chose a story I wrote for breast cancer awareness month. It’s nuanced and contains a lot of good, practical information that can help women not only beat breast cancer but avoid getting it in the first place.

But coming in at No. 2 is a story about Georgia’s largest arcade. You wouldn’t know it from reading the article, but I actually played a game of pinball against the guy who hosts the event every year. He used to play pinball competitively. Me, him and Times photographer Scott Rogers played on his super-cool Ghostbusters pinball machine in his basement arcade — and I was keeping the ball up the longest. When the scores were tallied in giant pixels on the retro screen, I was sure I had won. As soon as I got back to the newsroom, I bragged to my co-workers about beating the founder of Atlanta Pinball League in a game of pinball. But Shannon Casas, editor in chief at the time and this guy’s neighbor, told me the next day that he had given a different account. I was incredulous, but after a careful review of the tape (my audio recording), it turns out I did not beat Preston Burt in a game of pinball. I promptly called him and conceded the victory. In other words, my No. 2 story is a story about how I was No. 2.