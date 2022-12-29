How thousands of soybeans ended up in Flat Creek and other favorite stories from 2022

Editor's note: Our reporters and editors wrote hundreds of stories in 2022, but some stood out more than others. Here are a few favorites from them, including a story about a 10-year-old golf phenom and an in-depth piece about a city’s leaders accused of misconduct. We hope you keep reading in 2023.
Ben Anderson
You might think my favorite story of 2022 is some hard-hitting piece that required a lot of time and effort. You’d be wrong. My favorite story is about chicken guts. To find out why, click here. (Just don’t read it while you’re eating.)
For my second pick, I almost chose a story I wrote for breast cancer awareness month. It’s nuanced and contains a lot of good, practical information that can help women not only beat breast cancer but avoid getting it in the first place.
But coming in at No. 2 is a story about Georgia’s largest arcade. You wouldn’t know it from reading the article, but I actually played a game of pinball against the guy who hosts the event every year. He used to play pinball competitively. Me, him and Times photographer Scott Rogers played on his super-cool Ghostbusters pinball machine in his basement arcade — and I was keeping the ball up the longest. When the scores were tallied in giant pixels on the retro screen, I was sure I had won. As soon as I got back to the newsroom, I bragged to my co-workers about beating the founder of Atlanta Pinball League in a game of pinball. But Shannon Casas, editor in chief at the time and this guy’s neighbor, told me the next day that he had given a different account. I was incredulous, but after a careful review of the tape (my audio recording), it turns out I did not beat Preston Burt in a game of pinball. I promptly called him and conceded the victory. In other words, my No. 2 story is a story about how I was No. 2.
Rachel Estes
As Life editor, my list of favorite stories rambles on for a country mile, as 2022 brought no shortage of new restaurants to try, people to meet and warm, fuzzy stories to tell. The one that takes the biggest slice of cake, however, might be the case of the missing jewelry belonging to Gainesville resident Bill Wittel’s late wife, Ellen, and its unexpected return years later. That, and Cuban cuisine’s debut in the Hall County foodscape.
Not far behind is the summer morning spent with Flowery Branch’s veteran apiarists Bob and Bev Bradbury, who schooled me in all things beekeeping and organic gardening (one might say it was as sweet as tupelo honey), or my date with the Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats at the farmstead of cheesemaker Andrea Bergdoll, who gave Times photographer Scott Rogers and I a hands-on glimpse into the magically grueling process of producing small-batch goat cheese.
Or getting to meet Maria Vega Solis, whose longtime prayer to experience motherhood was answered in April when her triplets — Maria, Samuel and Leah — were born at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton.
David Friedlander
Since I’m still relatively new here (I joined the Times staff in mid-August), I don’t have quite as big a library to choose from as my colleagues. However, there are a couple that I’ve written in the past four months or so that stand out. The first is a profile of Gainesville High’s first-year head football coach Josh Niblett and three members of his family who are also part of the Red Elephants program – his brother Tad, who is the offensive coordinator, his nephew Riley, who is the special teams coach, and his son Sky, a junior receiver. Talking to all of them really gave fans some insight into the vision all of the Nibletts have for the program.
The other involved North Hall football coach Sean Pender. It was a bittersweet account of his relationship with Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who had passed away suddenly. Pender shared plenty of stories from when he played for Leach when the former was a receiver and the latter offensive coordinator at Valdosta State in the early 1990s, and plenty of memories of a man who came to be a mentor in his own career.
Jeff Gill
A fan of history, finding out that a relative of two of the men who escaped Alcatraz lived in South Hall just lit up my journalism instincts. Credit goes first to my wife, who gave me the tip, as she knew someone related to the relative. Long story short, I ended up talking to Ken Widner, who held my attention as he talked about his uncles’ 1962 prison escape from “The Rock” and his belief they survived treacherous waters of the San Francisco Bay to live out their lives in South America.
A second favorite piece has more to do with my normal duties as growth and development reporter. Learning that a developer wanted to tear down a long-abandoned Gainesville church and put up townhomes, I had to find out the church’s history. Was it once a thriving part of the community? Turns out it was beloved by many people, as one former member shared with me in memories and photos. The member even agreed to pose for a family picture — not too unlike one of the photos from back in the day showing loved ones dressed in Sunday best and with the steeple in the background.
Bill Murphy
My favorite story was that of North Hall High senior Jon Trawick, who hasn’t let his physical limitations derail his athletic pursuits. In fact, it’s only made him stronger. Plus, recovering from his early-life impairments and surgeries has given him a profound interest in becoming a doctor in the future.
A close second is Gainesville’s Hudson Justus, who is mature beyond his years and putting up a resume in golf as good as any other 10-year-old in the world. The Mount Vernon Elementary fifth grader has such an advanced understanding of the game of golf, that it’s easy to forget you’re talking to a child.
Nick Watson
It was not the type of message with which I liked to start my Friday morning: The fish are dying. Soybeans everywhere. Please call back.
I got the call because of a short story I had written days before about a train derailment near the Cargill plant. Starting with an emailed tip, we were eventually able to publish a few paragraphs about the derailment and spill of some train cars carrying soybeans.
I had no idea of the scope of this story until I was standing above Flat Creek while someone from the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, chest-deep in waders, pushed the beans around the water like soap bubbles in the bath.
The crime beat is one marked by tears, both joyful and despondent. Rarely do I get to write about the former, but grateful I am for the chance. Luckily, I had the chance to write about the retirement of Sgt. Calvin Stewart, or Calvin on Patrol.
The Clermont cop’s calling card was his sticky note that he would leave to let people know he was checking up on people in the area.
The handful of neighbors and colleagues I got to speak to for the story reminded me of how the little things can mean so much.
Brian Wellmeier
Of a few dozen stories I’ve written since I started with The Times in late September, a top favorite would have to be this one.
The headline alone, which wasn’t conceived by me, is enough to evoke limitless curiosity and even more questions. It was only my third week in Hall County before I received a tip leading to a 45-page investigation that provided a direct window into the dynamics of an ever-evolving city. While the investigation revealed a number of consistent patterns and a general sentiment of the city, the jargon, language and character seen in the report of Lula’s most vocal natives seem as though they stepped right out of some southern gothic novel by William Faulkner.
While investigations into cities are never a source of amusement, the story about Robert Grizzle’s chickens proves there’s always something happening in that area of east Hall, and for that, I think we’re all attentive.
In a close second, the next favorite piece for me would have to be the opening of Butler Park, though for far different reasons. When a job requires a person to learn and understand a community, the first several months can be a challenge as you learn faces, names, leading actors, the readers and the cultures.
But at Butler Park in mid-December, each of those things converged in one place —- a new outdoor park on a cold and windy day — where faces and names I’d seen and learned in two months had all gathered to recognize a concrete sign of progress in an overlooked part of town: The whole picture of a community in one place, together.