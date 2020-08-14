How Gainesville family fared on ABC's 'Don't' game show

A Gainesville family won $99,000 Thursday, Aug. 13, on the season finale of “Don’t,” an ABC game show.

The Williams family — siblings Graham, Nathan, Leita and Reagan — took on a series of challenges on the show hosted by actor Adam Scott and produced by fellow actor Ryan Reynolds.

The first challenge had Graham, Nathan and Leita Williams answering trivia questions while Reagan was suspended in the air in a comically oversized pair of pants.

Each wrong answer caused one of the pants’ buttons to fall, and three wrong answers would have plunged Reagan into a pool of water below.

The family garnered $15,000 with only two wrong answers.

The team racked up another $40,000 as Reagan Williams consumed spicy peppers while being tempted with water, orange soda and other liquid relief.

Another $11,000 was added to the pot when Graham Williams attempted to knock down “fires” with a slingshot while being guarded by men in giant matchstick costumes.

Their team effort came in “Don’t Make Me Turn This Car Around,” where the foursome had to navigate an obstacle course while all strapped inside of a van costume. The Williams family was awarded $20,000 for completing the course in a minute.

The last challenge involved each family member individually jumping down a track while being chased by a giant red ball. Their legs were bound together, and each of the Williams family tried to break through markers with increasing dollar amounts.

The Williams gathered another $13,000 to reach a total of $99,000.

Graham Williams, who splits his time between Gainesville and Atlanta, works for a nonprofit. Reagan Williams recently finished school at the University of Georgia with a major in biology. Leita Williams is at UGA studying English, and Nathan Williams, of Atlanta, works in real estate. They are all graduates of Gainesville High School.