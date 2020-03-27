Henry Skipper Sr., ‘stalwart’ of Flowery Branch, has died at 96

Long after he left Flowery Branch City Council, Henry Skipper Sr.’s devotion to civic affairs never wavered.

“He was definitely a stalwart of our community,” Mayor Mike Miller said Friday, March 27. “It was evident he was proud of his country, his service to the country and proud of Flowery Branch and service to the city.”

Skipper, whose tenure with the city included serving as mayor 1983-88, died Tuesday, March 24, in Gwinnett County. He was 96.

A native of Greenville, S.C., he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

After the war, he earned his master’s degree in history and physical education at the University of Georgia. He went on to teach at several North Georgia schools before retiring from Oakwood Elementary School after 36 years, according to his obituary.

“Henry loved all sports and enjoyed coaching many teams in the Northeast Georgia area,” his obituary says. “He enjoyed nothing more than watching (coaching) his students, kids and grandkids play their favorite sports during their school years.”

Skipper also entered local politics, as he “loved being involved in his community,” and ended up serving in elected office “for many, many years,” his obituary says.

He remained interested after leaving the council.

In 2010, when the council was considering water and sewer rates, he spoke up.

“There are some individuals in Flowery Branch who are 80 and 90 years old, living on fixed income and welfare and they can’t (afford) a rate increase,” Skipper said.

The family is holding private services “for the safety of the family and the community,” the obituary says, adding that a celebration of life will be announced later.