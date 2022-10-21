‘He was all-in.’ Luna’s Restaurant chef remembered for work ethic, positive attitude in face of cancer

A palpable void exists in the kitchen of Luna’s Restaurant where one of its chefs, Jose Manuel Garcia Trujillo, should be.



Trujillo, 35, died Thursday, Oct. 13, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Trujillo, who worked at the fine dining establishment off and on over a five-year span, was always a warm presence in the back of house, owner Juan Luna said. He was rarely seen without a beaming smile across his face, and took great pride in his work as a chef — an ingredient likely tasted by patrons whose fare was sauteed or grilled, which were among Trujillo’s specialties.