‘He was all-in.’ Luna’s Restaurant chef remembered for work ethic, positive attitude in face of cancer

A palpable void exists in the kitchen of Luna’s Restaurant where one of its chefs, Jose Manuel Garcia Trujillo, should be.
Trujillo, 35, died Thursday, Oct. 13, following a two-year battle with cancer.
Trujillo, who worked at the fine dining establishment off and on over a five-year span, was always a warm presence in the back of house, owner Juan Luna said. He was rarely seen without a beaming smile across his face, and took great pride in his work as a chef — an ingredient likely tasted by patrons whose fare was sauteed or grilled, which were among Trujillo’s specialties.
Known by some as “el chivo” — “the goat” — Trujillo’s work ethic was second to none, according to Luna, who often had to force Trujillo to take time off from his job.
“He never wanted to leave, honestly. Sometimes we’d say, ‘Jose, you’ve got to take off.’ He wanted to work all the time. He was always so willing to do whatever needed to be done. It was his happiness, being here.”
Despite his deep and unbridled love for cooking, Trujillo’s real pride and joy, Luna said, were his three children: Aaron, Aldo and Alexa.
In addition to his children, Trujillo is survived by his wife, Mayela Garcia, four sisters and a brother. Funeral services were held Oct. 14-15 in Gainesville.
Weakened by his illness and treatments, Trujillo eventually had to begin using a cane. Even then, he continued to show up for work when he could.
“He tried — and he was still smiling,” Luna recounted. “His positive attitude was one of a kind. He wasn’t as flexible, as movable — he was more stationary. But he just loved being here, and I couldn’t deny him of that. He had a lot of passion for everything that he did. He always did it with a lot of joy and pleasure and nothing in between. He was all-in.”
Most of all, Luna said he will miss Trujillo’s smile and the joy he exuded.
“He had a lot of passion and a lot of love for what he did here. It’s unfortunate that he passed so young,” Luna said. “He will be missed. But, he was suffering; now, God willing, he is in a better place.”
Calls and messages to Trujillo’s family were not immediately returned.