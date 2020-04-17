Have your own 3D printer? This is how you can help nurses and doctors at NGHS

If you own a 3D printer and are looking for ways to help medical workers, you’ve got a job to do.

The Northeast Georgia Health System released instructions for creating face shields from home.

Sandy Bozarth, manager of infection prevention and control at NGHS, said face shields are typically used to “protect the wearer’s eyes, nose and mouth from splashes, sprays and spatter.”

She said all of the health system’s staff don the piece of protection when caring for patients who might have the flu, respiratory syncytial virus or other diseases spread through coughing or sneezing.

Instead of using goggles when caring for those suspected of having COVID-19, the NGHS medical workers have opted for face shields, which cover the outside of N95 and surgical masks.

“In other words, face shields help us reduce the number of masks used by staff,” Bozarth said.

By visiting, nghs.com/covid-19/face-shield-specifications, people can download 3D printing files and view step-by-step instructions, which are presented via video.

Dustry Skorich, an engineering teacher at Dawson County High School, leads the videos for both the one-piece and two-piece face shield assembly.

Bozarth said the health system came across Skorich during its early preparations for the pandemic. He discussed exploring the possibility of 3D printing face shields with Chris Dearwent, athletic training manager at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group.

The two developed a pattern that was approved by NGHS Infection Prevention and Control.

Here’s what you’ll need to make a face shield:

Recommended for visor top and bottom reinforcement

PLA (Polylactic acid), ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), or PETG (polyethylene terephthalate glycol).

Use a 0-15% infill to keep the materials flexible enough to fit around your head.

Clear face-shield (either options work)

Any transparent plastic flexible enough to bend, but firm enough to hold shape at a 4-6 millimeter thickness.

Two 8.5-by-11-inch sheets or a roll of unused overhead projector transparency paper.

Where to drop off your face shields:

Corporate Plaza

3137 Frontage Road, Oakwood

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

NGHS Foundation

2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 115, Gainesville

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday