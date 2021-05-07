Happy Mother’s Day: A Q-and-A with 4 local ladies who have a thing or two to share about motherhood

LaSha Ackerman

LaSha Ackerman of Flowery Branch is a certified Georgia master naturalist who enjoys enriching local kids’ lives by exposing them to art and nature. She owns Waldorf & Wonder Art and is the mother of a 6-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

What are your biggest hopes for your children?

I hope they grow up to have the confidence to chase their dreams and that they always feel loved and supported. More than anything else, I hope that they grow up to be happy with themselves, their choices and the places their lives take them.

What’s the hardest thing about being a mom?

Constantly second guessing myself. There is no one perfect way to raise kids, so I’m constantly trying to find the right balance between being strict and lenient, structured and imaginative, organized and creative. I do my best, but I second guess myself at every turn.

What have you learned about motherhood this past year?

The lesson that my family learned during the pandemic is that less really is more. We went from having intensely busy schedules to very few plans, and it opened the door for more quality time and intentional activities. Instead of rushing from one activity to another, we spent countless afternoons hiking and exploring local creeks and rivers, which has led to new interests for my kids, such as rock climbing, foraging, bird watching and volunteering with wildlife rescues.

Where have you found your strength amid the uncertainty?

Definitely my husband Peter and my best friend Ari. I came up with lots of fun, sometimes zany, projects during the pandemic, and Peter supported them all. And even though all our homeschool groups and social activities ended abruptly last March, my kids never felt lonely or isolated, mostly because Ari was always a text away. Having her kids to play with saved my kids’ sanity, and she saved mine.