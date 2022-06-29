Hall woman named new executive director for Sisu

A Hall County woman will now lead a Gainesville nonprofit that serves children with special needs.
Ashley Carter was named this week as the new executive director and CEO of Sisu Integrated Early Learning, an organization providing child care and education for children 6 weeks to 6 years old with special needs.
For roughly a year, Sisu was under the leadership of co-executive directors Carla Baker and Gloria Farrell, who took the helm when Jamie Reynolds left in May 2021.
“I am honored that Sisu’s Board of Directors have placed their faith in me to serve as Executive Director,” Carter said in a news release. “I truly believe in Sisu’s mission to serve children and their families, and I hope through my experience and knowledge Sisu will continue to build on the success of those who preceded me.”
Carter has more than 10 years of experience in education and health care after her work with Brenau University and Northeast Georgia Health System, according to a Sisu news release.
“Carla Baker and Gloria Farrell are irreplaceable in their expansive knowledge, 30+ combined years of experience, and unwavering love of Sisu,” said Jennifer Gottsman, Sisu board of directors’ co-chair, in a statement. “We are excited to add Dr. Carter to the list of exceptional women who have come before her.”