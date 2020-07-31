Hall County residents and Times archives recount history of UFO sightings in Northeast Georgia

Anthony Harrison, of North Hall, says he will never forget the night he saw a UFO.

He remembers staring up at the sky in his front yard at age 8 and spotting something he couldn’t explain. Harrison said he yelled for his mother, who came out of the house to gaze in awe with him.

“It was in the early ‘70s,” he said. “Me and my mother were in the front yard. It was a gray overcast day with low-lying clouds, and in the sky, there was a triangular rotation of round colored lights, alternating back and forth.”

Harrison said the peculiar sight was near North Browning Bridge Road around Don Carter State Park. He recounts watching it with his mother for around 10 minutes before it disappeared.

“I’ve got a very vivid memory of it,” he said. “Thinking back on it now, there was no sound whatsoever. It was bright and coming through the clouds and very large.”

Having sifted through his mind for explanations, Harrison said he came to one conclusion — UFO.

“I was raised Christian and believe in the Bible,” he said. “It gives me the belief that it is possible that God created other life. I wouldn’t live in fear until proven wrong.”

Harrison isn’t the only person in Hall County to have spotted an odd object in the sky. Ronald Peewee Simmons, who used to live in South Hall, said he remembers seeing one from his front yard around 1977. He was 14 years old at the time, and said the occurrence took place after dark.

“I was in my front yard with some of my family,” Simmons said. “I looked up and saw a row of lights. All were different colors, then they would change colors. This went on for about an hour then it went out.”

He said the object never made a sound.