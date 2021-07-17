Hall County Farmers Market celebrates 50 years of fresh produce

Each Tuesday and Saturday, the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and East Crescent Drive comes alive with local farmers like the Bowens and visitors eager to get their hands on homegrown fruits and veggies. And on Saturday, July 17, the Hall County Farmers Market will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“Since I’ve been there, I’ve seen it grow in small increments,” Linda Shubert, market manager, said. “This is the best it’s ever been. I’m really proud of how the market has grown.”

Chris Arrington, the market’s board treasurer, said Hall County Farmers Market started small in the early ‘70s at Lakeshore Mall.

Gina Pugh, who has been a customer for decades, said it originally resided near the Belk department store. Years later, she said it moved to the top portion of the property because “they had more room.”

Roy Barnes — who sells vegetables at the market with his twin brother Troy — said he remembers the older space not having shade.

“You were just out in the open,” he recounted.