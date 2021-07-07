Got flower fever? Jaemor Farms shines light on its blossoming business

Who doesn’t love flowers?



Drew Echols said this thought has crossed his mind as he has watched people of all ages, including “macho men,” walk through Jaemor Farms’ acres of flower fields, happily gathering bouquets.

“Some of my friends in the industry give me a hard time about growing flowers and being able to sell them,” Echols, who co-owns Jaemor, said. “I’m a farmer at heart, anything I can do that helps enhance what we’re already doing and growing is just a win for us.”

The Alto farm first dipped its toes into the colorful side of the agritourism industry in June 2019, when it invited the public to pick sunflowers in 2.5 acres of field.

Carli Jones, Jaemor’s agritourism and marketing coordinator, said the family business keeps to the motto of always testing a new idea at least once. When the inspiration to plant and sell flowers popped up, she said they seized the opportunity.

“You don’t know if it’s going to flop until you try it,” Jones said.