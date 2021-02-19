Gainesville’s first female pharmacist and co-owner of Riverside Pharmacy leaves legacy of kindness

Although Jo Ann retired in 1986 and Riverside Pharmacy changed buildings in 2004, Scottie Barton, the current owner, said Jo Ann’s giving spirit carries on through his staff and how they care for their customers.



“Our hearts are broken,” he said. “I’ve always said, if there was ever an angel on Earth, it was Jo Ann Adams. She was the sweetest, kindest person you would ever meet. The heart we have here and service she instilled in us, it’ll live on.”

Jane Hall, Jo Ann’s daughter, said her mother never doubted her path toward becoming a pharmacist, pursuing a bachelor’s degree right after she turned 17. Jo Ann graduated from the University of Georgia in 1947 and went on to become a certified pharmacist. Hall said her mother was one of four women in her pharmacy school’s graduating class.

The Statesboro native settled in Gainesville in 1949, and she worked for two years at the Piedmont Drug Store. In 1954, Jo Ann teamed up with Charlie Johnson to open Riverside Pharmacy. She had two children, Al and Jane, with her husband Bob when the business opened, and later two other kids came along, Jimmy and Sally.

“The legacy that she leaves when you look at this little area on Green Street and Riverside Drive, you can thank Jo Ann Adams and Charlie Johnson for that,” Barton said.