Gainesville toddler’s climbing skills catch national attention 3-year-old Colin Wintermute climbing a doorframe inside his Gainesville home. His father, Brian Wintermute, recently posted a video of his son's climbing talent on social media and went viral, receiving millions of views and reactions from popular accounts like ESPN. - Photo from video submitted by Brian Wintermute Most toddlers are just beginning to form sentences, draw simple shapes, and find their footing on two feet. At just 3 years old, Colin Wintermute is already reaching new heights.