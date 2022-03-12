Gainesville native Bruce Burch, famous country songwriter, dies at 69

Bruce Burch, a hit country songwriter and Gainesville native who helped establish a long series of benefit concerts in the city, died early Saturday, March 12, at his home in Nashville.

He was 69.

His daughter, Sarah Stenzel, said that the cause was complications from leukemia.

Burch co-wrote two hit singles for Reba McEntire, “Rumor Has It” and “It’s Your Call,” among many other songs for prominent country artists including Faith Hill, George Jones and T. Graham Brown.

When “Rumor Has It” became a hit in 1991, he had a limousine pick up his kids from elementary school, Stenzel recalled.

“I remember they made a big sign that said, ‘Rumor Has It number one,’” she said. “It was very exciting.”

Burch helped found an annual concert series in Gainesville originally known as the Bruce Burch & Friends Honor John Jarrard Concert, which raised money for local nonprofits through the John Jarrard Foundation. Burch grew up with and went to school with Jarrard, a fellow songwriter and Georgia Music Hall of Fame member who died of complications related to diabetes in 2001.

The foundation raises money for local nonprofits including Good News Clinics, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hall County and Georgia Mountain Food Bank.