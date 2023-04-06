Gainesville man gives away handmade crosses to ‘build a mini-bridge between that person and God’

What started as palm cross — small crosses that fit in the palm of one’s hand, most commonly used during prayer — has evolved to necklace crosses that people can wear and wall crosses that are usually bigger, heavier and most often hung on walls and above doorways. The wood is often donated from people within the New Ulm community in Minnesota.

“Dr. Bob is well known in that little town, so city workers that might be cutting down an interesting tree will bring some of the wood to his house,” Jacobsen said.

The variety of wood used for the crosses helps make them unique. Even the crosses made from the same kind of wood differ in shape and color.

“This one has a knot in it,” Jacobsen said while holding a maple palm cross in his right hand. “It’s not perfect; it’s asymmetrical like you and me. Each cross is different like you and me.”

Jacobsen isn’t the only member of his family that gives out crosses. His wife and daughter, Anna Rogers, carry crosses with them when volunteering at shelters. The pair of women recently distributed crosses during a shift at the City of Refuge, a faith-based shelter for families in Atlanta.

Most recently, the family has been giving them out as Easter gifts. Jacobsen recalled giving a cross to a cashier at a Marshalls department store recently. The look on her face after she learned the cross was for her to keep, no strings attached, stayed with him.

“I love having faith conversations with people, and talking about their hunger in finding a new satisfaction with God,” he said. “I just tell them I have a gift for them.”