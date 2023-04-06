Gainesville man gives away handmade crosses to ‘build a mini-bridge between that person and God’

A young woman held a small wooden cross in her hand.
“How does it work?” she asked the man who gave it to her.
Ric Jacobsen, a retired Methodist pastor from Minnesota answered, “That’s easy. You hold it, and then think about God.”
He remembers the story partly because of what the woman did after he answered her.
“She clasped the cross to her heart and said, ‘Preciosa,’” he recalled.
“Preciosa,” translated from Spanish to English, means “lovely.”
Jacobsen, 73, hands out handmade wooden crosses to people he meets at stores, on the street or at restaurants and coffee shops. He wants nothing in return. They don’t even have to say, “Thank you.” He just wants to make a connection with people in one way or another through the cross.
“I feel that when I give away a cross, I am building a mini-bridge between that person and God,” he said. “It’s fun to see their reactions, and at times conversations are generated by the gift.”
Jacobsen said people generally comment on how they like the feeling of the wooden crosses in their hands, while others refuse them. When that happens, Jacobsen says he thanks them for their time and moves along.
“I never know why somebody says no; maybe they are worried I’m trying to make a buck,” said Jacobsen. “I don’t tend to judge people. I have learned that over the years.”
After 50 years as an ordained pastor, Jacobsen understands that faith can begin as the size of a mustard seed and that moments like the ones he has with people while handing out crosses can spark something long after he has left them, whether they accept the crosses or not.
“Wherever people are at that moment, I don’t have to judge them. I’m trusting that the Holy Spirit loves that person,” Jacobsen reasoned. “I’m hoping that the Holy Spirit opens their hearts anew to Jesus. That’s whether they are devout Christians or not.”
‘Each cross is prayed over’
For the past 10 years, Jacobsen has distributed crosses made by a former parishioner and his wife from a church that he pastored at in Olivia, Minnesota. The practice started in 2013 at a weekend religious retreat while Jacobsen still lived and worked in the Midwest.
He displayed a palm cross to the former parishioner, Dr. Bob Haakenson, and a switch was flipped. Jacobsen had gotten the cross as a gift from someone else and spoke of how good it made him feel. Haakenson proceeded to make enough crosses for everyone at the retreat and a movement was born.
“Each cross is prayed over by Dr. Bob while they are being sanded, varnished and packed,” Jacobsen said.
Then the crosses are shipped to Jacobsen’s home here in Gainesville. Jacobsen said he receives about 100 crosses per month, with 40 to 50 of those being palm crosses. Jacobsen always makes sure to mail Haakenson postcards with updates on the people he has given them to. Jacobsen is adamant that there isn’t a particular person he looks to offer a cross to; all are welcome to have one, he said.
Jacobsen estimates that he has distributed 2,000 crosses to date.
“I love people not for what they could be — it’s for who they are,” said Jacobsen. “I really enjoy doing it. I feel like I’ve blessed somebody’s day and they have blessed my day by seeing their reactions.”
The crosses are made with a number of different types of wood, from box elder and walnut to more typical kinds of wood used for common household furniture and fixtures, such as maple and walnut.
What started as palm cross — small crosses that fit in the palm of one’s hand, most commonly used during prayer — has evolved to necklace crosses that people can wear and wall crosses that are usually bigger, heavier and most often hung on walls and above doorways. The wood is often donated from people within the New Ulm community in Minnesota.
“Dr. Bob is well known in that little town, so city workers that might be cutting down an interesting tree will bring some of the wood to his house,” Jacobsen said.
The variety of wood used for the crosses helps make them unique. Even the crosses made from the same kind of wood differ in shape and color.
“This one has a knot in it,” Jacobsen said while holding a maple palm cross in his right hand. “It’s not perfect; it’s asymmetrical like you and me. Each cross is different like you and me.”
Jacobsen isn’t the only member of his family that gives out crosses. His wife and daughter, Anna Rogers, carry crosses with them when volunteering at shelters. The pair of women recently distributed crosses during a shift at the City of Refuge, a faith-based shelter for families in Atlanta.
Most recently, the family has been giving them out as Easter gifts. Jacobsen recalled giving a cross to a cashier at a Marshalls department store recently. The look on her face after she learned the cross was for her to keep, no strings attached, stayed with him.
“I love having faith conversations with people, and talking about their hunger in finding a new satisfaction with God,” he said. “I just tell them I have a gift for them.”