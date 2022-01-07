Gainesville Jaycees accepting nominations for Young Man, Young Woman of the Year

Do you know someone 40 or younger who’s the epitome of community leadership and servitude? You can nominate them for the Gainesville Jaycees’ 2021 Young Man and Young Man of the Year awards through Monday, Jan. 31.
According to the organization, ideal candidates are individuals whose achievements in leadership and service in Hall County have created waves within the local community and warrant recognition.
The organization has been awarding distinguished young men and women since 1945 and 2001, respectively. The awards are intended to dually honor deserving young men and women and inspire the pursuit of “civic service with selfless devotion.”
“As Jaycees, we are honored to continue the tradition of honoring accomplished young leaders whose contributions shape our community and whose names will be remembered for many years to come,” Gainesville Jaycees President Payne Wright stated in a press release.
Residents can find further information on the awards and submit a nomination on the local Jaycees’ website. Candidates must meet all the qualifications listed in the nomination form. Copies of the application may also be requested via email.
The Young Man and Young Woman of the Year will be named at the Gainesville Jaycees’ annual banquet, slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Chattahoochee Country Club.