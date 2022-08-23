'The state is mourning.' Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal, Gainesville native, dies at 80

Gainesville native and former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal died at her home in Demorest Tuesday, Aug. 23, surrounded by Gov. Nathan Deal and family.



Sandra Deal died at 80 from breast cancer that had spread to brain cancer, according to a press release from Brian Robinson, who served as the governor’s communications director.

“We have lost a wife, mother and grandmother who loved us unconditionally, as we did her,” the Deal family said in a statement. “She blessed us, taught us and enriched our lives.

“Our family knew this day was coming, and we are grateful that it gave us the opportunity to enjoy as much time with her as we could in her final months. We are grieving but celebrate her life and the example she set.”