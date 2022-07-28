At 90, firm faith and organic gardening keep this South Hall beekeeper buzzing

He and his wife Bev, 86, have been in the bee business since 1976.

It all started in Bloomfield, New Jersey. An avid organic gardener, Bob found a kindred spirit in a fellow elder in the church he was pastoring at the time.

“One or the other of us, we don’t remember which one, said, ‘It’d be kind of fun to have a couple of beehives, wouldn’t it, for pollination?’” Bob recounted.

“We heard about a woman whose father had been a beekeeper; he had died and she wanted to get rid of (the hives). So we loaded them up and we didn’t know what we were doing, got stung all over the yin-yang. We had a borrowed pickup truck and garden gloves, but we did know enough to go after dusk so the vast majority would be back in the hives.”

In 1977, the Bradburys and their bees planted roots in western Pennsylvania, where they lived for 20 years before retiring in North Georgia.

Today, they’re still gardening, and remain experts on composting and clean eating.

The Bradburys’ backyard sprawls with about 200 varieties of flowers, 21 kinds of fruit, 40 kinds of vegetables and about 15 different herbs, all of which lend a hand in the bees’ pollination process.

“When people eat our honey, they’re getting protection from several hundred sources of nectar,” Bob said.

The Bradburys eat an organic, sugar-free diet, canning and freezing their own homegrown produce and making their own spaghetti sauce, ketchup, et cetera.

“We eat well and healthy,” Bev said. “People can’t believe we’re as old as we are. Part of it, I think, is our relationship with God — we’re very close to him — and part of it is the food we eat. We’ve been doing this for many, many years. Ever since we’ve been married, we’ve been doing an organic garden.”