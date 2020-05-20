Fallen Gainesville soldier honored with Vietnam War marker 50 years after death

On Jan. 8, 1970, Sgt. Willard Croy of Gainesville died during combat in Binh Dinh Province of what used to be South Vietnam.



Fifty years later, the fallen Army soldier’s resting place now displays a Vietnam War marker.

Walking up a hill at Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, Willard’s wife, Mary Croy, and his childhood friend, Johnny Hulsey, saw the bronze headstone in its new home for the first time.

“It’s a great feeling,” Hulsey said, tearing up. “It’s been such a struggle to get this far along.”

For 10 years, Hulsey and Mary had worked together to give Willard a Vietnam War marker. Hulsey said the effort proved challenging because when his friend died, the funeral home made a tiny mistake on the death certificate, which resulted in the federal government not furnishing the headstone.