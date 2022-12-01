‘Every day is precious.’ Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins reflects on ALS diagnosis

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting motor neurons — nerve cells extending from the brain to the spinal cord and to muscles throughout the body — that control voluntary muscle movement, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.



The deterioration of motor neurons frays the connection between the neurons and the muscles with which they communicate and, gradually, the brain, halting the organ's ability to initiate and control voluntary movements including eating, speaking, overall mobility and even breathing, the institute said.

While a small handful of FDA-approved medications are on the market currently, a cure for ALS remains to be discovered, and those diagnosed with the disease are given a three- to five-year prognosis. For about 10% of those diagnosed, that window extends to 10 years or more.

“After I learned about the diagnosis in December, we started planning spring break in April and I thought, ‘What if I can’t walk to the beach?’” Hopkins said. “We didn’t know what to expect. We’re blessed that we have this year to chalk up to, ‘We had an emotional, stressful year, but it was a normal year in so many ways.’”

The past year, according to Hopkins’ wife, Jennifer, has been marked by ups and downs, with the first few months post-diagnosis among the steepest inclines.

“We’ve gone through phases,” she said. “It was really difficult those first few months — just understanding what it meant or what it could possibly mean, educating ourselves and trying to find appropriate care, trying to prepare as a family.”

“It was definitely an adjustment period for several months,” John echoed. “We were trying to figure out what our next moves were going to be, because the rabbit hole is deep and you really feel like you’re going to be in a wheelchair before you know it. Luckily, I’m still not in one. Every day is precious.”