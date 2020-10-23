Ever seen someone water ski barefoot? You’ll get a chance on Lake Lanier this Halloween

When Jeff Harwood of Cumming races across Lake Lanier, he doesn’t use water skis but instead opts for his own bare feet.

“I guess it’s really an adrenaline thing,” Harwood said. “When I tried it for the first time (20 years ago), it was like nothing I’d ever done in my life before.”

Also called “barefooting,” Harwood said the extreme watersport originated in Florida.

Like water skiing, barefooting involves holding onto a rope attached to a boat. Harwood said when he goes barefooting, he begins in the water by laying on his back and placing his feet on the rope. When the boat speeds up to around 40 miles an hour, he stands up and rides the water on his feet.