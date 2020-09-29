75-year-old completes triathlon for his wife and for Alzheimer’s awareness

As he swam, cycled and ran in the Lake Lanier Islands Triathlon and AquaBike event Sept. 27, Bill Wittel of Gainesville said one person was on his mind — his wife, Ellen.

The 75-year-old said he had never participated in an athletic event before and wanted to accomplish the feat to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s, a disease his wife faces every single day.

When Bill’s 76-year-old wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, he said their lives took a drastic turn.

“Your whole world changes,” he said. “Your world becomes smaller and smaller until it’s basically in your home.”

Looking back, Bill said he noticed the signs of his partner’s beginnings with Alzheimer’s, which stemmed back to her time working for The Norton Agency in Gainesville. He said she would come home stressed and even go into work on Saturdays.

“What I didn’t realize is that she was doing her job and covering up her mistakes,” Bill recounted. “It was a very stressful time.”