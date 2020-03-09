Eagle Ranch’s executive director announces plans to step down into new role

After 35 years of leading Eagle Ranch as its executive director, Eddie Staub has decided to step down from his role and adopt another.

In early 2021, Staub will keep the title of Eagle Ranch’s founder and focus on the organization’s upcoming James W. Webb Wings Center.

“This is a natural progression of my role at Eagle Ranch,” Staub said in a press release on Monday, March 9. “I will help the new executive director get established, while laying the groundwork for our expanded vision. I will continue serving the ranch for many years to come and welcome new leadership that will bring fresh ideas to keep moving the ranch forward.”

The Eagle Ranch Board of Directors is working closely with an executive search consultant, who has expertise in recruitment for high-level nonprofit positions. Staub plans to begin progressing out of his role as executive director in the first quarter of 2021.

“This plan enables us to make a smooth leadership transition while setting the course for the Ranch’s future,” Craig Barrs, chairman of Eagle Ranch’s board, said in a press release. “Transitions can be challenging, and the board has worked closely with Eddie over the last five years to put this plan in place and ensure it is as seamless as possible. Eddie will always be the founder of Eagle Ranch.”

The organization is planning to break ground on the Wings Center in early summer of 2020 with an expected opening date of fall 2021. The center is named after Eagle Ranch’s longest-serving board member of 30-plus years, Jim Webb, who died Sept. 26, 2019.

The new 10,000-square-foot Wings Center, located on Eagle Ranch’s Flowery Branch campus, will have three main purposes: counseling, nonprofit support and retreat space.

The first services to be offered in the facility include outpatient counseling services for local children and families, and mentoring and support for children’s programs and nonprofits centered around children and families.

“The Wings Center will expand the continuum of services we have provided in our community for nearly 35 years,” Staub stated. “We have a substantial number of families calling us for help whose needs are outside the scope of residential care. We will soon be able to provide help for these families.”