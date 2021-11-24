Dave Casper, longtime Times columnist and founder of West Hall Baptist Church, dies at 79

Mike Reynolds, who has been the senior pastor at West Hall since 2011, said Casper was one of the first people he could go to with any problem, and welcomed him into the church when he took over as pastor.

Reynolds said he enjoyed reading Casper’s Gainesville Times column, in which he would often use his personal experience and history of the area to influence his work. The column’s writing style, structure and energy was reflected in a novel Casper published in 1992 called “Cork on a String,” which is a coming-of-age story set in North Georgia in the early 20th century.

Casper worked for AT&T in Hall County for many years before becoming a Realtor at the Norton Agency for 12 years. He retired in the early 2010s and after talking with several coworkers of his the same words kept coming up: genuine, gentleman, respectful.

“Hall County has lost a treasure,” CEO Frank Norton Jr. said.

Norton called Casper a stronghold of the South Hall community, saying Casper would go beyond what was required to help people acclimate to their new surroundings and feel at home.