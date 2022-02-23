Dallas Gay, staunch opioid recovery advocate who had ‘great love for people,’ dies at 80

Seeing his grandson become addicted to opioids, Dallas Gay started to do his research on the addictive nature of these painkillers.



Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr.’s death in 2012 sent Dallas on a decade-long march in advocacy to combat prescription drug abuse and create greater resources to stop overdoses.

“I promise you: He woke up for that reason,” Dallas’ son Jeff Gay said. “He didn’t want to see somebody else’s kid go through it. That’s how Jeffrey impacted Dallas.”

Dallas Gay, 80, died Monday, Feb. 21, at his home, according to an obituary. He was the board chairman for Protein Products, which produces “food ingredients from catfish for the pet food and animal feed industries.”