Dallas Gay, staunch opioid recovery advocate who had ‘great love for people,’ dies at 80

Seeing his grandson become addicted to opioids, Dallas Gay started to do his research on the addictive nature of these painkillers.
Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr.’s death in 2012 sent Dallas on a decade-long march in advocacy to combat prescription drug abuse and create greater resources to stop overdoses.
“I promise you: He woke up for that reason,” Dallas’ son Jeff Gay said. “He didn’t want to see somebody else’s kid go through it. That’s how Jeffrey impacted Dallas.”
Dallas Gay, 80, died Monday, Feb. 21, at his home, according to an obituary. He was the board chairman for Protein Products, which produces “food ingredients from catfish for the pet food and animal feed industries.”
The family said there is a memorial scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Gainesville First United Methodist Church. Little & Davenport Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Gay spearheaded the Partnership for a Drug Free Hall, a collaborative effort in Gainesville focused on providing seminars and other information on addiction and recovery resources.
Judy Brownell, who helped organize these events with Gay, said the coordination for the partnership has passed to Jessi Emmett, the Hall County Treatment Services director.
Brownell called Gay an “inspiration” who worked to raise awareness on addiction and lessen the stigma for people trying to recover.
“People were often afraid to go for treatment, afraid to ask for help,” Brownell said.
Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr. died in October 2012 of an opioid overdose one month before his 22nd birthday.
In 2017, then-Gov. Nathan Deal signed the Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr. Act, Senate Bill 121, which took the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone off the dangerous drug list and made it available at pharmacies.
That same year, the Medical Association of Georgia honored Gay with the “distinguished service award” for his work in reducing prescription drug abuse.
He had also helped the medical association in funding Project DAN, Deaths Avoided by Naloxone, leading to more than 5,000 doses of naloxone being distributed to first responders.
J’s Place, the Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr. Recovery Center on Lanier Park Drive in Gainesville, opened in 2019 as a nonprofit recovery community organization.
When J’s Place moved into its new space in October, Dallas Gay told The Times:
“I know if Jeffrey had J’s Place after he relapsed, I think he’d still be here, and J’s would be named for somebody else. I really think it would (have) made the difference in him living and surviving.”
J’s Place Executive Director Jordan Hussey said Gay was “passionate and motivated.”
“He had a great love for people and helping and change, and it overflowed into everything that he did,” Hussey said.
Tommy Gay, Dallas’ son, said his father was a quiet leader.
In board meetings, he wasn’t verbose. But when he spoke, people listened, Tommy Gay said.
“If he believed he could make a difference in something, then he had like a relentless pursuit to do that,” Tommy Gay said.
Dallas Gay was a man who liked to figure things out on his own and shunned the limelight, Tommy Gay said.
“He saw this crisis going on, but what he does is he figures out this could be fixed or at least could be improved,” Tommy Gay said. “… He was obsessed that he couldn’t not pursue that because he could save lives and start to turn that terrible ship around.”
Dallas knew his grandson was a good kid, Jeff Gay said, and dug deep into finding out about the addictive nature of opioids.
“Dad would have never fought this drug epidemic, I don’t think, if it wasn’t for his grandson,” Jeff Gay said. “But he knew his grandson got addicted to them and he couldn’t get off of them, and it eventually killed him.”
The Gay family said they believe there are still seeds sown by Dallas that have yet to bear fruit.
“His work was so instrumental in making recovery more positive than the negative effects of addiction,” said Cindy Gay, mother of Jeffrey Dallas Gay, Jr.