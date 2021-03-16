Cottrell coworkers, first responders rally around hospitalized Gainesville woman with drive-by birthday

Smith, wellness director at Cottrell Trailers in Gainesville, said after hearing Velazquez’s wish just a day before her March 16 birthday, she got to work right away to bring work friends to visit in style.

Smith reached out to Velazquez’s friends, fellow employees and the city of Gainesville, successfully recruiting a caravan of decorated minivans, trucks and even police cars and fire engines to give Velazquez a drive-by 23rd birthday to remember. And, Smith added, one she deserves.

“Everybody loves her,” Smith said of her medical screening team lead. “She has that personality that everyone loves.”

Velazquez smiled under her mask as she sat just outside the covered entrance to the hospital’s north tower in her wheelchair, waving as a parade of coworkers and friends, and occasionally a scruffy dog, displayed their signs and waved out their windows.