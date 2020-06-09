Conversations: 'I want to use my voice for this community'

Jovany Romero, 23, of Gainesville, said learning about Floyd’s death made him feel ashamed to be an American.

For the past couple of days, he has peacefully protested in downtown Gainesville, holding signs and joining with others to ask for African Americans to be treated as equal human beings.

“My voice is so small, and I don’t want to speak for the black community,” Romero said. “But if my voice can help in whatever way, I want to use my voice for this community. The people need to know that we are done with the cruelty, and we’re done with the injustice.”

Romero said he is one of millions who are fed up with the justice system and how black people and others of color are treated. He encourages white people to speak up against racism and defend African Americans.