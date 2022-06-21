Community mourns John Austin Edmondson, Gainesville native and longtime businessman

The crowds may have been thick, but Audrey Ivester always knew where to find her father, John Austin Edmondson, at Gainesville High School football games.

“He kept the same two seats at Bobby Gruhn Stadium for like 50 years,” she said.

The Red Elephants was far from Edmondson’s lone passion. The longtime Gainesville businessman also was devoted to his church, St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, and several area causes, including Eagle Ranch and United Way of Hall County.

“My dad was very interested in being a help to the community,” Ivester said.

She, her family, friends and others he worked with in the area are mourning Edmondson, who died Friday, June 17, at Lanier Village Estates, a North Hall retirement community. He was 83.

“I asked Austin to serve on the Eagle Ranch board shortly after North Carolina State won the national championship in basketball,” said Eddie Staub, founder of the faith-based center that serves youth in crisis and their families. “He said he would do it because he wanted to experience two miracles in his lifetime.”

Staub was referring to another of Edmondson’s passions — keeping up with his college, where, after graduation, he “remained a dedicated Wolfpacker throughout his life,” according to his obituary.

“Austin’s early involvement contributed greatly to the success of the Eagle Ranch mission,” Staub said. “His ongoing passion and support for the ranch was a great encouragement.”