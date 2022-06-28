Community mourns death of Mike Little, Hall County’s parks director, at 58

Mike Little, Hall County Parks & Leisure Services director, died of a sudden illness over the weekend while on vacation in Florida, Assistant County Administrator Marty Nix said Tuesday, June 28.

Little was 58.

His loss has sent shockwaves through the county government and community.

“He was a professional colleague, but more than that, he was a close, personal friend,” said Melvin Cooper, former longtime director of Gainesville Parks and Recreation.

The two had lunch together about once a month and talked about family, Cooper said.

“He loved his job and loved serving Hall County and the community,” he said. “He was a fine, fine, fine man.”