Charlene Williams furthered Beulah Rucker’s legacy as 3-year volunteer museum director

Since 2019, Charlene Williams has carried the torch for the legacy of Beulah Rucker as volunteer executive director of the Gainesville museum sharing the education pioneer's namesake.

Although she’s stepping down from her position to spend more time with her 94-year-old mother, Williams said she intends to continue to stay involved at the museum, particularly with the youth mentorship program she helped establish in 2018 to empower third through 12th grade students to “make positive choices, achieve academic success and become productive, responsible students.”

“The main focus was to carry on her (Rucker’s) legacy of nonprofit and community input, while also focusing on what she did with getting kids back there,” Williams said. “We started out with a focus on African American males, but once people heard about what we were doing, it spread to include male and females of all diverse backgrounds.”

Funding for the program was provided by United Way of Hall County and Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County.