Catch South Hall man's Alcatraz story this week on Discovery Channel's 'Expedition Unknown'

The South Hall nephew of two of history’s most famous escapees will be featured on Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” Wednesday.



Ken Widner of Chestnut Mountain will be part of the episode airing at 8 p.m. July 6 exploring the dramatic 1962 escape from Alcatraz.

The show will feature Widner at the prison, which closed in 1963. He will talk about how he believes his uncles, John and Clarence Anglin, successfully escaped and eventually lived the rest of their lives in South America.

The episode will show “us traveling into Brazil, where they once lived, and discovering items that kind of back up that theory,” Widner said.