'Blind Faith' - Gainesville man writes about seeing for first time, passion for music, religious belief

Deciding to live his life to the fullest, Dowdy said he pushed past the disappointment of his 13 surgeries and set his sights on pursuing his passions.

“There was so much to be done, and so many things that I wanted to do,” he said. “I was never a shy kid, and I always wanted to be like everybody else.”

As a teenager, Dowdy became the first blind Eagle Scout in Georgia. For his final Eagle Scout service project, Dowdy said he added Braille signage in the old “Federal building” across the street from Gainesville’s courthouse.

Dowdy said one of his proudest achievements serving in the Boy Scouts entailed earning his marksmanship merit badge, which he wrote about in “Blind Faith.”

To help him pinpoint the destination, he said a cowbell was placed over the target and connected to a cable that extended to the shooter’s platform. Someone rang the bell, and Dowdy, who was 13 at the time, shot his gun.

“Not only did I hit the target, I also shot a hole in the cowbell,” Dowdy said. “I still have that cowbell to this day. It has a big bullet hole in it. It was a pretty major accomplishment for somebody that had less than 20/4,000 vision to be that accurate.”

“Blind Faith” also shares Dowdy’s journey of falling in love with music at a young age and becoming the audio engineer, songwriter, musician and producer that he is today.

Underneath the title of Dowdy’s book reads the subtitle, “Believing Is Seeing.” Dowdy said ever since he was a kid, his faith in God has played an important role in his life. His autobiography doesn’t shy from expressing his Christian beliefs.

“I never want to shortcut what my faith means to me,” Dowdy said. “I hope that it ties in beyond that. Even with someone who may not have the same faith, I still want them to read the book and get something out of it.”

When people read his 186-page book, Dowdy said he hopes they find themselves both challenged and uplifted.

“Maybe they feel like there are some circumstances they can’t get past,” he said. “I just want them to take away from this that if you put your mind to it, and you do believe you can get through it, you can do it. There’s nothing through faith that you can’t do.”

People can purchase “Blind Faith'' at Barnes & Noble’s website, amazon.com and worship360group.com. Dowdy said an audio version of his book — which was read aloud by his son, Graham — will soon become available.