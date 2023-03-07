‘An unrivaled spirit of volunteerism.’ Nathan Crumley named Jaycees’ Young Man the Year

This year’s recipient of the Gainesville Jaycees Young Man of the Year award was surprised he was joining the ranks of recipients past.
Nathan Crumley’s months, days and hours of community service came as a result of personal determination to make his hometown community a better place to live.
“It was surprising; I’m not on a whole lot of boards and I never thought about stuff I do getting noticed,” Crumley, 39.
“My wife knew, my brothers, sisters, parents — everyone knew except Thomas,” Crumley, 39, explained about the surprise and his 8-year-old son’s inability to keep a secret.
When the previous year’s winner Matt Dubnik began describing the night’s winner, Crumley said he knew something was up.
“I know a lot of the previous winners, so to be talked about in the same way as them is a big honor,” he said.
The award was presented to Crumley at the Chattahoochee Country Club Thursday, March 2, during the organization’s annual banquet. According to Burns Marlow, director and general counsel of the Gainesville Jaycees, he was a qualified choice for the award.
“The Jaycees are proud to honor local leaders and civic servants within the community,” Marlow said. “Nathan joins a long list of past winners of strong character who possess an unrivaled spirit of volunteerism and exemplify our belief that service to humanity is the best work of life."
Crumley’s humility and availability are two of the factors that lead to his being selected Young Man of the Year.
“You’ll see Nathan volunteer on nonprofit boards and leadership at Gainesville First United Methodist Church, but his skill and resources are where you really see impact,” said Nick Bruner, a member of the Gainesville Jaycees and a partner at Rushton, a local accounting firm. “Nathan has given so much that I don’t know if people fully realize it.”
Born and raised in Hall County, Crumley attended Lakeview Academy before matriculating to Clemson University and earning a bachelor's degree in agricultural mechanization and business. Those studies have served him well as a part owner of M&R Equipment Rental and Sales, a Gainesville-based business, alongside with his brothers.
A family man, Crumley has been married to his wife, Katie, for 10 years. The couple have three children; Thomas, 8, Adair, 6, and Nate, 3.
Crumley said work-life balance is key to finding time to volunteer and give back to the community. Having his family at the banquet for the moment he joined the likes of former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, a past recipient of the award, and other community leaders, was very special.
“I love my kids and they bring me a lot of joy,” said Crumley, who also had the opportunity to share that moment with his nieces and nephews. “I had a lot of family and friends there.”
The Gainesville community has always been a part of Crumley’s life, and his stewardship to that community by way of the Gainesville Jaycees serves to further strengthen that connection.
“I think it’s a tight-knit community and even though it’s growing a lot, I think it’s pretty unique to be this size and still feel like a small town,” Crumley said.