‘An unrivaled spirit of volunteerism.’ Nathan Crumley named Jaycees’ Young Man the Year

This year’s recipient of the Gainesville Jaycees Young Man of the Year award was surprised he was joining the ranks of recipients past.

Nathan Crumley’s months, days and hours of community service came as a result of personal determination to make his hometown community a better place to live.

“It was surprising; I’m not on a whole lot of boards and I never thought about stuff I do getting noticed,” Crumley, 39.

“My wife knew, my brothers, sisters, parents — everyone knew except Thomas,” Crumley, 39, explained about the surprise and his 8-year-old son’s inability to keep a secret.

When the previous year’s winner Matt Dubnik began describing the night’s winner, Crumley said he knew something was up.

“I know a lot of the previous winners, so to be talked about in the same way as them is a big honor,” he said.