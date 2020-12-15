Alto-based author Dusk Weaver releases holiday children’s book that embraces humor and family

Dusk Weaver of Alto was on track to finish his children’s book, “Bill Willy the Wild … Who Isn’t a Boy at All!,” but then tragedy struck.



Klaus Ernst, the book’s illustrator went into a diabetic coma and died several years ago, just four weeks shy of finishing his 30 pages of artwork, Weaver said.

“I loved this man, I called him my brother,” he said. “I put him and “Bill Willy” to rest. I thought that’s the end of that. This was my illustrator.”

Weaver said he stored his book in a desk drawer and years passed.