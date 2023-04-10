‘Ahead of her time’: Lucile Carter, Gainesville activist who fought for civil rights, dies at 90

In her later years, she co-founded the now-defunct Gainesville High Booster Club, which raised money for schools in need. “We had clusters of poverty where children and schools did not have adequate resources that they have today, and she would make sure resources became adequate and abundant,” said school board member Sammy Smith, a friend of Carter’s for 45 years.

In 2009, Smith said, she was the first person to receive an honorary diploma from Gainesville High School. The press box at the Ivey Watson baseball field was dedicated in 1986 to Lucile and her husband of 66 years, Don Carter, who died in 2019. They had donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the field, their son Doug Carter said.

Following a decline in health last September, Lucile was placed in hospice care. But even in failing health, her spirit remained strong right until the end.

“Her mind was still very good up until last week,” Doug Carter said. “She was still sharp as a tack.”

“She was a lady who loved people, loved animals, loved life and she lived a very, very full 90 years,” he said.

Lucile and her husband were deeply involved in Democratic politics and were close friends of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter.

They were early supporters of Jimmy Carter’s first (failed) campaign for Georgia governor in late 1960s, handing out "Carter for Governor" buttons on a Green Street parade route. Lucile's service included appointment to the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women. Lucile also served as a delegate to the 1972 and 1976 Democratic National Conventions where she was a passionate (but sweetly southern) voice for the rights of women and minority groups, according to her obituary.

Although they had the same last name, the two families were not related.

“He just became very close to my parents,” Doug Carter said of Jimmy Carter. “She and my father twice spent the night with the Carters at the White House, and that was a really neat experience that they talked about.”

As governor, Jimmy Carter appointed Don Carter to the board of the Department of Natural Resources, where he served for 29 years before stepping down in 2002. That same year, it was announced that a 1,316-acre state park in North Hall would be named after him. The Don Carter State Park, overlooking Lake Lanier’s northeastern reaches, opened in July 2013.

“This is emotional, I’ll just tell y’all,” Lucile Carter said the following month during “Don and Lucile Carter Appreciation Day” at Peach State Bank. “We really appreciate all you being here. Thank you for coming and being our friends.”

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Lucile spent her formative years in Biloxi, Mississippi, before moving with her family to Atlanta. A graduate of Druid Hills High School, Lucile went on to Mercer University in Macon where she joined her beloved Phi Mu Sorority and eventually graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history. It was during her sophomore year that she met Don, and they were married at Christmas during their senior year. They moved to Gainesville in 1957 after Don completed a stint in the Army.

Lucile is survived by her children Dee Ann Benton (David), Steve Carter, and Doug Carter (Sandy); her grandchildren Laura Lane Louie (Thomas), Mark Benton (Lindsey) and Lauren Carter; and four great grandchildren, Ann Carter Louie, Camille Louie, Emmie Benton, and Kate Benton. She is also survived by her brother Don Fortuna (Genevieve) and her sister Lee Glover (David). Lucile was preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Louis Fortuna, daughter Carol Lane Carter, grandson Shaw Carter, and brother Ken Fortuna.

Known for her tireless community activism, her dry wit and her gift for levity, one thing Lucile Carter was not known for was her cooking, which became a standard joke in the family.

“My father used to say that he hid her Christmas present every year in the oven because that's the last place she was going to look,” Doug Carter said, laughing. We were probably not fed gourmet meals because many times she was on the run trying to make it to a school board meeting or something like that.”

Lucile focused her volunteerism on education, the arts and historical preservation. Throughout their lives, Lucile and Don were avid supporters and collectors of local artists and craftsmen (many of them women). Lucile served on several boards related to her love of the arts, including the Georgia Citizens for the Arts and Gainesville's Quinlan Visual Arts Center. In 2022, the Quinlan honored Lucile for her lifetime of service with the title of "Honorary Trustee."

“Back in the 70s, when that organization was struggling, she used to secretly pay the power bills (of the Quinlan Visual Arts Center), and wouldn't tell my father that she was paying the power bills, but she wanted to make sure that the doors stayed open,” Doug Carter said.

Don and Lucile’s service included the Gainesville Community Foundation, the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board, and Lucile was past president of the Gainesville Junior Service League. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Gainesville, teaching Sunday School for 12 years. The Gainesville Rotary Club honored Lucile as “Woman of the Year” in 1988.

As an extension of her love of the arts (and antiques), Lucile served on the Georgia Trust for Historical Preservation and the Georgia Mountains Historical and Cultural Trust. One of Don and Lucile's first forays into historic preservation was the restoration of Candler Street Elementary School.

On a far larger scale, Don and Lucile developed the second home community of "Skylake" in Sautee, Georgia. Previously a summer camp, Don and Lucile preserved the existing structures and added a working General Store and a Drug Store Museum. While the stores are no longer there, the site now has over 700 permanent and second homes.

“Lucile is just an incredible woman, and her influence and legacy will continue a long time,” said Abit Massey, president emeritus of Georgia Poultry Federation and longtime friend of the Carters. “She was a shining light.”



