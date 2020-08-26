After 6 months without a visitor, this nursing home was able to reunite a 95-year-old and her family

After fleshing out new protocols for resident visitation, Smith said he allowed Cochran and her other family members to meet with Lester outside the long-term care facility.

He said his staff set up two canopies 12 feet apart outside and placed garden fencing between the two to prevent breaking social distancing protocols. Before Lester’s family walked around the courtyard, Smith said their temperatures were checked and they completed a health screening. He said the staff also prompted the visitors to use hand sanitizer before and after speaking with the 95-year-old.

Lester was required to wear a gown, gloves, shower cap and mask, and her family members wore mandatory face coverings. Smith said the meeting was supervised by staff members and lasted for around 15 minutes. While Lester sat under one canopy, her family remained under the other.

“I thought the meeting went great,” Smith said. “It was everything we hoped it would be.”

Pethel said she was honored to serve as the first test-run for New Horizons.

“It made my heart feel better because I’ve been anxious about her not being able to see us,” she said. “It was heartwarming to be able to do that for her. It was like a Christmas gift.”

In the upcoming weeks, Smith said both New Horizons’ Lanier Park and Limestone locations will begin implementing scheduled outdoor visitations. Because of the time and effort that goes into holding a safe meeting — which requires a disinfection process after each visit — he said they’ll have to start small.

“We’ve only done the one,” he said. “We wanted to see how it’s going to work. Right now, two more are planned for this week.”

Smith said staff members will reach out to families to schedule a meeting, making sure to prioritize residents who are “starting to show a decline.” This includes those displaying signs of depression, loneliness or trouble acclimating to the new COVID-19 protocols.

Smith said he can understand why people are feeling anxious and ready to reunite with their loved ones who live at New Horizons.

“I just want to stress the importance of making sure we get it correct,” Smith said. “I know everyone would love to come and have outside visitation on a weekly basis. An ultimate goal would be able to substitute a FaceTime visit once a month with outside visitation.”