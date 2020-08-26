After 6 months without a visitor, this nursing home was able to reunite a 95-year-old and her family

After over six months of no in-person visits, 95-year-old Sylvia Lester saw her family in the fresh air outside of New Horizons Lanier Park nursing home on Monday, Aug. 24.
Six of her Gainesville relatives donned masks and stood 12 feet away behind a plastic barricade.
“It was something we all needed, that’s for sure,” said Joanna Pethel, Lester’s granddaughter.
Anne Cochran, Lester’s daughter, said although her mother was covered from head-to-toe in personal protective equipment, she could sense her happiness.
“Her eyes were twinkling,” she said. “We’d say, ‘We love you Mama Jo.’ And she’d go, ‘I love you too.’”
Cochran said the meeting was coordinated after calling Kerry Smith, director of long-term care and administrator at New Horizons Lanier Park, and telling him, “I can’t keep doing this.”
Smith said his team had almost finished a plan for reintroducing in-person visits when Cochran contacted him.
"I said, ‘It’s funny that you called, because we’re about to move forward with this,’” Smith recounted.
Because of a flu outbreak in February and the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted closures of schools and businesses across the state beginning in March, Lester’s family had gone without face-to-face conversation since Feb. 14.
Pethel said all their visits since then have been from behind a window or through video chat. Unfortunately, she said her grandmother has poor vision and hearing, so communicating effectively has proved challenging.
“I worried about her sitting there in her room, day after day alone,” Pethel said. “I wonder how often the nurses come in as well. It worries me sometimes thinking maybe she forgets there is a virus.”
After fleshing out new protocols for resident visitation, Smith said he allowed Cochran and her other family members to meet with Lester outside the long-term care facility.
He said his staff set up two canopies 12 feet apart outside and placed garden fencing between the two to prevent breaking social distancing protocols. Before Lester’s family walked around the courtyard, Smith said their temperatures were checked and they completed a health screening. He said the staff also prompted the visitors to use hand sanitizer before and after speaking with the 95-year-old.
Lester was required to wear a gown, gloves, shower cap and mask, and her family members wore mandatory face coverings. Smith said the meeting was supervised by staff members and lasted for around 15 minutes. While Lester sat under one canopy, her family remained under the other.
“I thought the meeting went great,” Smith said. “It was everything we hoped it would be.”
Pethel said she was honored to serve as the first test-run for New Horizons.
“It made my heart feel better because I’ve been anxious about her not being able to see us,” she said. “It was heartwarming to be able to do that for her. It was like a Christmas gift.”
In the upcoming weeks, Smith said both New Horizons’ Lanier Park and Limestone locations will begin implementing scheduled outdoor visitations. Because of the time and effort that goes into holding a safe meeting — which requires a disinfection process after each visit — he said they’ll have to start small.
“We’ve only done the one,” he said. “We wanted to see how it’s going to work. Right now, two more are planned for this week.”
Smith said staff members will reach out to families to schedule a meeting, making sure to prioritize residents who are “starting to show a decline.” This includes those displaying signs of depression, loneliness or trouble acclimating to the new COVID-19 protocols.
Smith said he can understand why people are feeling anxious and ready to reunite with their loved ones who live at New Horizons.
“I just want to stress the importance of making sure we get it correct,” Smith said. “I know everyone would love to come and have outside visitation on a weekly basis. An ultimate goal would be able to substitute a FaceTime visit once a month with outside visitation.”