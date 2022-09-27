After 12 years as Rape Response's executive director, Jeanne Buffington is passing the torch

‘An advocate at heart’

Tarnowski told The Times she is excited for the new opportunity. Though she could not share many details as they’re still in development, she said she wants to create more partnerships with the community.

“We’re also working in conjunction with some of our community partners to see if there are gaps in services and how can we meet those needs,” Tarnowski said.

Tarnowski started as a contract educator for the agency in 2017, as she was looking for something part-time while moving her family from Gwinnett County.

“The education program sucked me in. I just felt like this is where I need to be, and I think I need to be here — I liked to be here — more than just contractually,” Tarnowski said.

Tarnowski recalled sending a quick message to Buffington asking to keep her in mind if anything full-time arose.

Immediately, Buffington called. A few days later, Rape Response was awarded a grant that allowed Buffington to hire Tarnowski as a campus advocate.

“She has truly done everything you can do in this agency,” Buffington said. “I feel like she has the passion and the excitement, and she has strong relationships in our communities. I feel like she is set for success in those areas, and I look forward to seeing how the agency grows with her leadership.”

“I’m an advocate at heart,” Tarnowski said. “That is really my passion.”

By comparison, Buffington had never worked in services for sexual assault survivors before her arrival in 2010, though she worked in nonprofits most of her life, starting out as a volunteer and progressing from there. Her past stints include the NGHS Foundation, Eagle Ranch and Young Life.

Wendy Glasbrenner was part of a committee credited with creating Rape Response in 1988.

Glasbrenner said the demands of being an executive director of an agency like Rape Response requires business acumen and the passion for social work.

“(Buffington) just had the best heart for the job as far as relating to victims and their circumstances and inspiring staff to respond to survivors in the way we originally envisioned,” she said.

When Buffington started, the agency served 228 people. In the first 11 months of this fiscal year, Rape Response has helped 860 people.

Buffington took over as the country was coming out of the Great Recession, meaning money was tight.

"When Jeanne went in to work with Rape Response, it was at a time where everything crashed everywhere,” said Rape Response Board President Melissa King. “Had it not been for her, I don't know that it would be as successful as it is now."

The budget for Rape Response was $182,213 in 2010-2011. This year, it was $782,276.