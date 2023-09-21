Abandoned at birth, this Flowery Branch man used Ancestry.com to find his family roots. Here’s what he discovered Stephen Williamson, of Flowery Branch, was abandoned at birth by his unmarried mother in 1948. He used Ancestry.com to try and track down family members, which ultimately led him to some siblings and cousins, some of whom he is soon meeting in person for the first time. - photo by Scott Rogers Stephen Williamson likes to go by Steve. He’s not sure what his birth mother would have called him, because he never met her.