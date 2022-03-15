A tradition of giving back: Joy Griffin is Gainesville Jaycees’ Young Woman of the Year

Griffin is also Gainesville City Schools’ director of marketing, communications and public relations, which allows her to flex the skills she gained as a communications student at Georgia State University in the dissemination of “good news” from the public school system.

“When there’s something good to tell people, I want to get the word out. I want to be able to shout it from the rooftops,” she said.

The role seamlessly entwines with her nonprofit work, as she’s often the connection point between Gainesville students and families and available community resources.

“Our public school system, that’s where our future is,” Griffin said. “If there’s any part of our system that’s broken — for example, poverty that’s generational — we can break that cycle by pouring into our youth. That’s where that’s going to happen, showing them there’s another way. Saying, ‘Here’s some options for your career that might change that cycle of poverty you’ve been trapped in; here’s some other choices you can make to invest in your future from a health perspective.”

For Griffin, service is as intrinsic to her make-up as her own DNA.

Her parents, David and Faith Simpson, came to Gainesville as newlyweds in the 1970s to launch Lanier Christian Church, where they have pastored and led worship, respectively, for more than 40 years. With role models like that, Griffin said it wasn’t hard to jump into civic service.

“When they moved to Gainesville, they immediately got involved with the community,” Griffin said. “We can tell countless stories about how my mother was a teacher, a coach, a worship leader, a community volunteer — she always did it all. My dad, as a minister, has always been the first phone call that people make when they’re going through some of life’s most challenging times, and he’s been that counselor and friend. Being raised by the two of them has certainly taught my brother and I both what service looks like. To be busy is sometimes seen as a bad thing, but for us, it’s not busyness; it’s (the) fulfillment of our life’s calling to serve others whenever possible in every moment.”

Griffin’s brother, John Simpson, was the Gainesville Jaycees’ Young Man of the Year in 2018. The two lead Lanier Christian’s lakeside service, held at 10 a.m. Sundays at the Gainesville Marina.

“This tradition of giving back is an expectation for our family. It’s what we do; it’s how we were raised,” Griffin said. “John and I have been following our parents’ lead in a lot of ways, and we’re surrounded by a community of really incredible people who have poured into us along the way.”

Griffin specifically mentioned Lanier Christian’s co-worship leader Melanie Terrell, her high school English teacher Gail Ingram, former Gainesville City Schools superintendent and Little League basketball coach Merrianne Dyer.

“I could go on and on about the people in Gainesville that have made me want to make this my home,” she said. “There’s so many great people that have poured into me and continue to make this community the place that I want to raise my children.”

Griffin is the mother of two sons, Rhett and Jacob, who are in eighth and ninth grade in the Gainesville City school system.

“I’m still here because I want to raise them here,” she said.

Borrowing from a maxim of Jim Mathis, father-in-law of Young Man of the Year Matt Dubnik, Griffin believes that “giving back is your goodwill tax. It’s our obligation. I intend to pass that on to the next generation.”

