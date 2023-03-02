‘A phenomenal opportunity’: Executive director leaving Northeast Georgia History Center with fond memories

Kyle’s 15-year tenure as the history center’s executive director will come to an end March 15.



Kyle is moving on to work at Forum Communications, a Gainesville-based marketing agency, and said he’s looking forward to facing a new professional challenge.

“After 15 years I’m just stepping down to pursue some new opportunities,” he said, calling the decision to leave NEGAHC “the hardest decision I have ever had to make.”

“Maybe I’m ready for a new adventure, personally and professionally,” he continued. “Maybe it’s time to make room for somebody else. This decision was made for me and for the history center.”

It was an advertisement in the local newspaper that initially brought Kyle to Gainesville. Before he and his wife of 25 years, Priscilla, had children, they would travel in different directions from their home in Buford to work — the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead for him, the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for her.

Kyle recalled that the couple had always loved Gainesville and Hall County and may have eventually moved to the area on their own, but a classified ad for an executive director at NEGAHC sealed the deal.

“My wife says things happen for a reason and I have since come around to that way of thinking,” Kyle said.

Kyle was hired for the role in September 2007.

When asked what the job means to him all these years later he said, “It has been a blessing. It has been a lot of fun. I’ve been lucky where I have gotten a job where I am working in a passion. It’s been a phenomenal opportunity.”

Though he held both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history from the University of North Georgia and had eight years of museum experience under his belt at the Atlanta History Center, Kyle did not have museum management experience when he applied for the executive director position at NEGAHC. He feels that the museum’s board of directors took a chance on him when they hired him.

“They saw that I had a passion for history and perhaps was going to be able to move this place in the direction it needed to go,” Kyle said. “With the help of staff, volunteers, the board and major donors, we’ve made this place a community institution.”