‘A dream that has steadily grown’: Gainesville woodworker calls on faith, trial and error to get the job done

‘A dream that has steadily grown’

At 36, it’s fair to say Channell eats, sleeps and breathes woodworking.

“It’s getting to that point, yeah,” he said. “I’ve been building stuff since I was 16, 17 — more than half my life.

Channell took a vested interest in the craft at a young age, first learning the tricks of the trade from his uncle, a hobbyist woodworker.

“I remember growing up going down into his little basement workshop and playing with the scrap pieces of wood, building random little piles of wood,” Channell recounted.

In high school, Channell built his first piece of custom furniture: an Adirondack chair made from pine two-by-fours as a Christmas present for his mom.

“It’s like, a total piece of crap — it’s terrible,” Channell laughed. “But my mom loves it.”

After spending a gap year doing mission work in Argentina after high school, Channell enrolled in the University of Georgia in pursuit of a business degree, all the while sharpening his custom cabinetry skills under the Webbers of Webber Coleman Woodworks in Watkinsville.

His classical training in woodworking extends to only a few classes.

“Mostly it’s just been trial and error,” Channell said. “It’s kind of just a dream that has steadily grown.”

After college, Channell returned to his hometown with a clear objective: “I wanted to come back and make an impact on this community.”

His credo, he said, was partly inspired by a missionary named Tammy, who he heard speak to a group of students while he was in Athens.

“I remember she said, ‘I can tell you what God’s plan is for your life. If you think about back in middle school, when you were studying geometry and you learned about the venn diagram — you have a circle and another circle and where they overlap is the solution to the problem — God’s plan for your life is the world’s greatest need and your greatest talents and where those overlap.’ I was like, ‘OK, that makes sense.’”