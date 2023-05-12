‘A community service worth celebrating’: Greater Hall Chamber lauds leaders in business, public service at gala

Leaders in business and public service were lauded Thursday, May 11, as the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce held its 115th annual meeting and gala at the Chattahoochee Country Club.

Small Business of the Year

The title of Small Business of the Year was awarded to Bates Carter and New Leaf Landscape Services.

In business since 1962, BatesCarter provides accounting and consulting services throughout Gainesville and Northeast Georgia. Its founder, James E. Bates, served a term as chamber president in 1971.

Located in the historic former home of Candler Street School, the firm is steered by six partners: Ron Bracewell, Kristi Griffin, Rusty Hopkins, Randy Jessup, Hank Sprouse and Amanda Wilkson.

“For 60 years, the men and women of BatesCarter have been leaders in their firm, the accounting profession, our community and businesses,” Chamber Chairman-elect Brett Fowler said during the award presentation. “They believe good communities and businesses don't just happen. It takes tireless effort and dedicated people. The BatesCarter team believes in the importance of a strong community and for the past six decades have steadfastly invested in making a difference for today and for many years to come.”

Founded in 1989 by Steve Murray, New Leaf Landscape Services began as a maintenance company with 10 employees, eventually growing into a full-service landscape design, installation, maintenance and irrigation company with two offices — Gainesville and Lawrenceville — with 95 employees during the summer months.

Composed of a management team of horticulturalists and landscape specialists with upwards of 150 years of combined experience, New Leaf has been honored by the Urban Ag Council and other organizations, amassing “many awards over the years,” according to the chamber.

Through the company’s community partnership initiative, New Leaf staff have volunteered with Gainesville-Hall County organizations including Eagle Ranch, Randy and Friends, Habitat for Humanity and My Sisters Place.

Additionally, since 2014, the company has conferred more than 50 employees from its six-month mentorship program, an initiative designed to help team members with finances, continuing education and career paths.