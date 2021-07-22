This 63-year-old is on her way to set a deadlifting world record in Sweden

“I remember when I first started, and I couldn’t even see myself lifting 200 pounds, now I'm doing 400 pounds,” Brackett said. “To me, that’s crazy.”

Before moving up to the championships in Sweden, Brackett competed in the USA Classic Powerlifting Nationals. Her class includes those 60 to 69 years old. The powerlifting events include bench pressing, squatting and deadlifting — Brackett’s forte.

To those unfamiliar with deadlifting, Brackett describes it as loading a barbell with weights, bending down to pick it up and standing straight with it. For the lift to count, she said your shoulders have to come back and your knees need to lock.