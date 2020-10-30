50 years of flying: Flowery Branch pilot wins prestigious aviation award, shares experience searching for Russian submarines in Navy

During his childhood, Sid Smith of Flowery Branch said he would gaze longingly at planes in the sky, hoping he would one day pilot his own aircraft.



“I think every boy dreams of flying airplanes,” he said.

Little did he know, Smith not only would embark on a 50-year aviation career, but would also receive one of the highest honors presented by the Federal Aviation Administration — the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

The award recognizes pilots who have practiced safe flight operations with no accidents or incidents for 50 or more years. Once Smith hit the half-century mark in February 2020, he said he submitted an application and heard he had received the honor around six months later.

“It’s kind of a culmination of a 50-year career,” Smith said. “It’s not about the award. The journey to get there, that’s what I remember.”

Smith said he grew up in the small town of Conway, Arkansas, about 39 miles north of Little Rock. He had never met a pilot in person, nor did he know how to pursue an aviation career until attending college.

Smith, who was majoring in arithmetic at the time, said a friend who had gone into the U.S. Navy was recruiting students to take a naval aviator test. After finishing the exam, he said the results came back in flying colors.