110 years ‘lived fully and productively.’ Times co-founder Lessie Smithgall leaves legacy in Northeast Georgia

She spent time with Placido Domingo, the Spanish tenor, backstage at the Metropolitan Opera House in 1995.

“She was such a joy to be around,” said Gladys Wyant, who has served as The Arts Council’s executive director for 37 years.

Wyant said she enjoyed Smithgall’s support throughout the years.

During the organization’s early years, Wyant said, “the office was probably on her dining room table.”

Smithgall, a 1933 University of Georgia journalism graduate, also was considered to be one of the founders of the Peabody Awards, though she denied any credit.

While working at WSB in Atlanta, Smithgall was talking with the station's general manager, Lambdin Kay, who had been tasked with creating an award for the radio industry.

Smithgall, then a recent University of Georgia graduate, offered to introduce Kay to John Drewry, the dean of the journalism school.

"That conversation led to the creation of the Peabody Awards," said Horace Newcombe, director of the Peabody Awards, in 2011. "One way to think about it is that without Lessie Smithgall's presence in Mr. Kay's office on a coffee break, we might not have had the Peabody awards at the University of Georgia."

Smithgall attended the Peabody Awards in New York every year. One year, she had the opportunity to meet CBS news anchorman Walter Cronkite. She even challenged him to a game of tennis, a game she started playing as a teenager and that she played religiously until she was 89.

"I told him ‘I've always admired you so much. For one thing, you've still got such a good head of hair. Then, you're still playing tennis. And you are a good broadcaster,'" Smithgall said of Cronkite.

Smithgall’s colorful storytelling was a giant part of her personality.

And she had a few tales about her husband, who she married in 1934 after meeting him at Atlanta’s WGST radio.

To apply for a job writing news copy, “they put me down at this typewriter and told me to write some copy,” she once said. “He sat down next to me and practiced his announcing out loud the whole time I was trying to concentrate on this job interview.

"I could have killed him. I didn't like him for a long time."

She said she was eventually swayed by his charm and wit.

"He was pretty attractive and he endeared himself to me," Smithgall said.