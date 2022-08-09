‘I deal in memories’: 100-year-old Gainesville resident reflects on love, loss and life well lived

Born Aug. 5, 1922, Hoell no doubt wears a smile as he recalls celebrating his 100th loop around the sun Friday with family and friends at his senior living home in Gainesville.

A native of St. Louis, graduate of the University of Missouri, and U.S. Army veteran who served his country in World War II and the Korean War, it was local radio pioneer and fellow university alumnus John Jacobs Jr. that connected the dots between Hoell and Georgia.

According to Hoell, their paths crossed by happenstance and the two became very good friends, though “the only thing we had in common was we were dating in the same sorority.”

That sorority girl was Hoell’s college sweetheart, Gloria, to whom he was married 69 and a half years. The couple had three children, Hank, Dick and Susan, as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“I have been married or having children or grandchildren or great-grandchildren all of my life — and it’s been a very pleasant experience,” Hoell said.

Gloria died in 2016, but her photo hangs on the wall facing Hoell’s bed so that her face is the first and last thing he sees each day.

“She was a good one. She was a wonderful mother, and she raised three really nifty kids. I really, really was happy. We could afford to travel together, and we found that to be a very, very pleasant experience.”

The Hoells traveled to “quite a few countries in Europe,” he said, as well as northern Africa and China.

“All that came from showing up at your workstation every morning.”

After his military career, Hoell worked in the advertising business, primarily doing advertising work with the Coca-Cola Company, which required a great deal of travel between the Hoells’ home in Winnetka, Illinois, and Atlanta.

“Georgia is very important in our lives; we spent a lot of time here before we lived here,” Hoell said.