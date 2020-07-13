Lounge on this new piece of art overlooking Lake Lanier

Hammock Hollow, a new art installation at Laurel Park in Gainesville, offers visitors a creative approach to enjoying Lake Lanier’s views.



The blue metal zigzag structure overlooks the body of water, giving people the option to lounge in one of the three hammocks crafted from recycled sail cloth or attach their own.

The project was born from a partnership between Vision 2030 Public Art and Hall County Parks & Leisure. Mike Harboldt, owner of Saint Udio Metal Shop in Athens, designed the piece.

Becky Ruffner, marketing and public relationship specialist for Hall County Parks & Leisure, said she teamed up with Allyson Everett, Vision 2030 board member, around a year ago to begin planning the installation, which was funded through the 2018 Vision 2030 block pARTy event.