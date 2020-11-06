What we learned with the 2020 Joro Count, and how you can interact with spider researchers

The spider sightings are in, and the 2020 Joro Count is over.

From Oct. 19 through Nov. 2, The Times asked people from across Georgia to chart Joro spider encounters, along with photos on a Google map. Hundreds responded, plotting their sighting addresses and pictures to the count.

The map has now been turned over to Mattias Johansson, assistant biology professor at the University of North Georgia, and his student research team to better measure the spider’s ecological impact on native species.

Flaunting bright yellow and large multi-layered webs, Joro spiders are native to China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Johansson said they only started popping up in Northeast Georgia in 2014, and since then, their numbers have been on the rise. One female Joro spider can lay between 400-1,500 eggs in a year.